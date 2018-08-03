DEAN OF NASSAU THE VERY REV’D PATRICK ADDERLEY DEMITTED OFFICE TUESDAY THIS WEEK….



Nassau – Bahamas Press is now reporting Vicar General and the Dean of Nassau The Very Reverend Patrick Livingstone Adderley demitted office on Tuesday and heads into retirement.

With a stellar career as a priest, Dean Adderley studied for the sacred priesthood at the House of Sacred Mission, Kelham, England. He holds the Degree of Bachelor of Theology from the University of Nottingham. Dean Adderley did postgraduate studies in education at St. Martin’s College, Lancaster, and holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Education from the University of Lancaster. He served his diaconate with the Society of the Sacred Mission, Quernmore Park, Lancaster.

He was ordained Deacon in 1974 and made a Parish Priest in 1975. Dean Adderley served in the Parishes of St. John and St. Peter in Abaco. He also taught at the Abaco Secondary High School.

Dean Adderley served as Parish Priest at the Church of The Good Shepherd, Pinder’s Point; along with the Church of St. Jude, Smith’s Point, Grand Bahama from 1978 to 1982. He taught at the Freeport Anglican High School where he also served as Chaplain and Senior Master.

In 1983, Dean Adderley was appointed Principal of St. Anne’s School and held the post for 10 years. In addition, he also served in the Parishes of All Saints, Joan’s Heights, Christ the King, Ridgeland Park West, and St. Christoper, Lyford Cay.

In 1993 he was appointed Deputy Director for Anglican Schools and also served as Coordinator of the Endowment Fund. He serves as Chairman of the Anglican Central Education Authority.

Bahamas Press extends best wishes for a happy retirement to Dean Adderley who has delivered dedicated service to God and Country all these many years. We extend to him our prayers as he enters this new chapter in his journey.

We report yinner decide.