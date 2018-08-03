Roberto Davano Taylor age 29 charged in vehicle homicide on Grand Bahama…



Freeport, Bahamas – Roberto Davano Taylor age 29 years of Freeport, Grand Bahama, was arraigned on Thursday 2nd August 2018, before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Magistrate Court #1 on the charges of:

1. Killing in the course of dangerous driving

2. Driving a motor vehicle without third party insurance

3. Driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license

He pleaded not guilty to count one and pleaded guilty to counts two and three. The matter was adjourned to the 16th October 2018 for trial. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correction Services.

BP wonders how come Taylor done charge and the Sawyer dude who killed 4 women and injured 29 on Labour Day has yet to be charged?

We report yinner decide!