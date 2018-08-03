UB PYL & Ann Marie Davis Tuition Award



Nassau – Ms. Glenisha Albury a University of The Bahamas (UB) Marketing student is the first recipient of the bi-annual UB Progressive Young Liberals (PYL) Branch & Ann Marie Davis Tuition Award. This Award was presented under this year’s UB PYL Theme of Unifying through Diversity.

The goal of the award is to reward a student who raised awareness of the

Progressive Young Liberals among young people at The University of The Bahamas.

The award is gifted to a student who fosters an ability to inspire other students to mobilize, motivate, and educate young persons to increase their political involvement and consider the Progressive Liberal Party, as their Party of Choice. This award is open to University Students between the ages of 13-35 that are active members of UB PYL.