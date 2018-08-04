Illegal weapons recovered and four males now in custody…They will soon get bail – AGAIN!



Nassau – The enduring and dedicated work of the men and women of the Royal Bahamas Police Force has led two illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition being taken from the streets of New Providence.

Shortly after 4:00am, Saturday, 4th August, 2018, Flying Squad Officers were on routine patrol on Montrose Avenue, when they saw a silver vehicle with four male occupants.

The men upon seeing the officers, begun acting in a suspicious manner and attempted to speed away. Officers were able to stop the vehicle, conducted a search and recovered a black .45 Pistol which contained 18 rounds of ammunition and a silver and black .45 pistol, which contained 13 rounds of ammunition.

While searching one of the men, officers recovered a magazine with 8 rounds of ammunition.

They perhaps will be fined and released back on the streets to continue their crimes.

We report yinner decide!