Police reporting another bloody morning in the capital as another male is dead this time in Fox Hill

Javon McDonald is homicide victim #61 in Fox Hill this morning….



Nassau – Bahamas Press has breaking news happening right now in the community of Fox Hill, where the country’s 61st homicide – the third incident in just one week.

We can report that the incident unfolded early around 5am this morning on Abner Street, in the Fox Hill community.

Police confirmed that an adult male was found with deadly injuries to his body. The victim we can confirm is one Javon McDonald.

We can also confirm that police have detained three males and one female following the incident. They had in their possession a 9mm and a .40 with some 40 rounds extra to kill and injure people. What is this? How these youths get all these weapons? How are these dangerous weapons being trafficked into the country? Police must breakup these supply and transporter groups!

Meanwhile, BP now is turning our attention to the TCI where we are learning from our affiliates there a bloody night occurred in that country.

We report yinner decide!