

Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting police in Grand Bahama are investigating a shooting incident that has left a male hospitalized in critical condition.

Reports are that on Saturday 4th August 2018 shortly after 9:00pm, a male was at a business establishment on Logwood Road and upon leaving the establishment and while entering his vehicle, he was approached by two armed assailants who reportedly shot him about the body. The victim was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital via EMS personnel where he is listed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating this matter and are appealing to the general public for any information that can assist in this investigation, to call them at 350-3107 thru 12, 911/919 or call your nearest police station.