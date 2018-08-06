Final salute to Defence Force Marine Bravado Thompson



Nassau – The Royal Bahamas Defence Force said a final farewell to Able Seaman Bravado Thompson, who was remembered during a home going service on July 27 at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church, Young and Deveaux Streets.

Bringing remarks were Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Eugene Poitier and Commander Defence Force, Commodore Tellis Bethel. Officiating were Father Oswald Ferguson, Priest at the Catholic Church, along with Reverend Prince Bodie, the Defence Force’s Chaplain.

The 14-year veteran died July 4, 2018. A procession led by Commodore Bethel, his Executive Command, the Conmand Warrant Officer, Officers, Warrant Officers, Non-Commissioned Officers, and Junior Marines of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force marched from the church to the gravesite. His final resting place was at the Catholic Cemetery, Tyler Street.

Condolences are extended to Able Seaman Thompson’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thompson, his children— Zachary, Shilah and Taraji Thompson, his brothers, sisters and loved ones.