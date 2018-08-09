Could a serial killer be responsible for these road deaths in the country?



Nassau – We might have a serial killer on our hands after seeing the number of hit and run traffic fatalities over the past several weeks.

Incident after incident proves that something has gone terribly wrong on the streets of the capital over the summer.

BP issued a warning to authorities after the Sawyer driver killed four women and injured some 29 others in a Labour Day accident.

That incident was followed by a string of accidents with persons being hit and dragged in the streets by some heartless drivers, leaving the victims dead in the road.

Something must be wrong in these incidents and we at BP now believe that a serial killer is behind the wheel committing some of these acts.

We report yinner decide!