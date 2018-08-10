Police and Lawyers have now arrived on property…



Nassau – Not only are the lights turning off and on at Paradise Island, but BP is learning staff at the Club LandOr property just at the foot of the PI Bridge cannot get paid.

We are getting word right now that the gates to the property have been closed shut, restricting employees’ access inside and out of the resort.

We are also learning lawyers for the resort along with the GESTAPO police have now entered the compound and the WUTLESS Hotel Union has yet to show up to defend workers.

Staff has collected only one salary in four weeks, we understand, and this week – again – there is NO PAY! What is this?

BP wants members of the wutless media to pay close attention to this developing story as we are the only group defending the people!

We report yinner decide!