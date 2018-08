NASSAU, The Bahamas — Justice Stephen Isaacs was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court by Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling during a ceremony in the Ballroom of Government House, Mount Fitzwilliam, on Friday, August 10, 2018.

In the group photo, also pictured is Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, the Hon. Carl Bethel.

(PHOTOS BY/Letisha Henderson)