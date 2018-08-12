POLICE IN BIMINI ON TWO SEPARATE INCIDENTS ARREST ONE MALE FOR DRUG POSSESSION AND DISCOVER A QUANTITY OF SUSPECTED MARIJUANA….



Bimini – Reports are that on Friday 10th August 2018, shortly after 10:00pm, a Bimini resident was arrested by officers for possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply, after he was found in possession of a quantity of suspected marijuana. He is expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate Court early next week.

In the second incident, on Saturday 11th August 2018, shortly before 12pm, officers acting on information went to an area near Radio Beach in Alice Town, Bimini where they discovered in bushes, a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana. There were no arrest made in this matter and the estimated street value of the suspected marijuana is $5,000.00.