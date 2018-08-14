Bahamas Press reports the passing of former Director General of Tourism David Johnson…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is learning of the passing of former Director General of Tourism Mr. David Johnson. He lost his battle with colon cancer yesterday.

Johnson had succeeded Vernice Walkine, who joined the executive management team of the Nassau Airport Development Company and Lynden Pindling International Airport.

Johnson is a 39-year tourism and aviation industry veteran and former Senior Deputy Director of Tourism. Prior to his appointment as Director General, Johnson served as Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Tourism and president of the Grand Bahama Island tourism board.

Johnson also served as Director Marketing and General Manager of Bahamasair between 1986 and 1992.

A sportsman at heart, he was an avid golfer, basketball and softball fan and cultural artist. He exceeded expectations.

Bahamas Press sends our deepest condolences his wife, Sabrina Bowe-Johnson and two sons.

Tonight for his family, friends and the Nation we pray for his soul and that he finds rest eternal…Amen.

We report yinner decide!