The dedicated work of the men and women of the Royal Bahamas Police Force has led to a quantity illegal ammunition being recovered from the streets of New Providence on Wednesday 15th August 2018.

According to reports, shortly after 1:00am, Mobile Division Officers acting on information went to a vacant lot near Uriah McPhee School on Kemp Road, where they conducted a search and recovered a clear plastic bag containing twenty-six (26) rounds of .45 ammunition.