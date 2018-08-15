Jewel Edwards has been Appointed NTA’s Executive Chairman

A hotelier appointed for the National Training Agency..



Nassau – Jewel Edwards has been appointed Executive Chairman of the National Training Agency (NTA).

Ms. Edwards is a respected corporate executive, business consultant, motivational speaker and transformational leader.

Passionate about excellence, empowerment, and service, she is a native of Eleuthera, The Bahamas, who began her career as a Hospitality Executive in Tourism, working in various capacities as Director of Sales & Marketing, Human Resources Director, and Operations Manager with Starwood, Sheraton, ACCOR , Westin, Choice, Enchantment and IHG hotel groups.

She quickly became known as the “make it happen” professional because of her commitment to empowering others and promoting productivity, results and effectiveness, which earned her a distinguished reputation as a principled catalyst for change.

Ms. Edwards has garnered significant influence globally and is highly respected by persons from all walks of life as a notable expert in the areas of Human & Leadership Development, Empowerment, Training, Customer Service Excellence, Management & Operations, Strategic Planning, Protocol & Diplomacy, Public Relations, Branding & Communications, Tourism & Hospitality, Sales and Marketing, and Quality Assurance.

She holds an MBA and Certification in Hospitality Management from Nova Southeastern University and Cornell University, respectively, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with a concentration in Psychology from Clearwater Christian College.

Ms. Edwards has worked for non-profit, for-profit organizations, and businesses in the United States and The Bahamas for over 25 years.

Serving on civic and other boards nationally and internationally, she is also actively involved in community development, social reconstruction and philanthropic endeavors. She is an entrepreneur at heart having founded and worked as managing partner for several companies. Ms. Edwards has traveled the world, speaking on various platforms and facilitating conferences designed to equip executives, young people, leaders, and individuals from all walks of life to maximize their potential and strive for excellence.