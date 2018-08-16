DANGEROUS DRUG RECOVERED, 2 MALES IN CUSTODY



Nassau – In the first incident, shortly before 6:00pm Mobile Division Officers, acting on information went to Potter’s Cay Dock, where they observed a male standing in the area of Danny’s Stall, acting in a suspicious manner.

The officers conducted a search of the male and recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana. The male was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged.

In the second incident, shortly before 7:00pm Mobile Division Officers, acting on information went to Cyprus Court, Elizabeth Estates, where they observed a male acting in a suspicious manner.

The officers conducted a search of the male and the surrounding area and recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana. The male was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged.