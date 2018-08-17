Defence Force receives Patrol Craft from US Government



Nassau – The Royal Bahamas Defence Force received a boost to its fleet of vessels with the addition of a new patrol craft as a presentation from the United States’ government to The Bahamas government on August 14.

Bringing remarks during a brief ceremony at the Defence Force’s Harbour Patrol Unit were the Honorable Marvin Dames, Minister of National Security and Ms. Stephanie Bowers, US Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Nassau. During her remarks, Ms. Bowers said that:

“The 25-ft Safe Response Boat is perfectly suited for both inter-harbour and coastal patrol missions. The presence of these patrol craft will increase the RBDF’S ability to ensure the safe and secure passage of the cruise ships that visit Nassau”.

Minister Dames also lauded the efforts of the US Embassy and spoke highly of the mutual partnership between the two countries stating that:

“Today’s handover ceremony marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship between our two countries. This gift will further strengthen our relationship; our national resolve to secure our borders through enhancement of maritime interdiction capabilities of the RBDF Harbour Patrol Unit.”

Additional items handed over during the ceremony included a 2018 Ford F-350 extended cab truck with boat trailer for launching and retrieving; boat spares, and safety equipment for up to two years of operation. The crew will also participate in a two week familiarization training program conducted by SAFE Boats International.

Commodore Tellis Bethel, the Commander Defence Force, members of his executive command, and the Commanding Officer of the RBDF Harbour Patrol Unit (Senior Lieutenant Andrew Bowe) and his support team were in attendance at the ceremony.