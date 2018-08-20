Davis: Minister silent on Bahamasair crisis

From The Office of Leader of The PLP On Bahamasair

The Minister for Bahamasair must say if what is being circulated that it was his direct interference in the running of Bahamasair that has caused the current chaos at the Lynden Pindling International Airport and other Bahamasair stations around the country and in the United States.

The report is that had management been allowed to carry out their functions, the challenges we see today would have been properly contained.

The Minister of Tourism presides over the airline today and the chaos is causing the taxpayers money and seriously inconveniencing the public. He is unable reportedly to mobilize the resources to help the airline.

The reputation amongst visitors is shot. Meanwhile, the Minister is silent.

End