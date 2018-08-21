The 64th homicide victim found with wounds behind the tomb of the late Sir Gerald Cash in St. Matthew’s Cemetary is one Michael Lamoureux

Was the victim a guest to the Bahamas?



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting that police now has a homicide investigation on their hands with that decomposed body found at historic St. Matthew’s Anglican Church graveyard located between Shirley and Dowdeswell Streets Sunday night.

The victim becomes the 64th homicide victim on BP’s record in the last 10 days the last incident being a victim in Bamboo Town.

BP has identified the victim as a white male who goes by the name Michael Lamoureux. He was partially decomposed with injuries to his back.

All police told us in their report was that shortly after 7:00pm, Investigators were called to St. Matthew’s Cemetery on Church and Shirley Streets, where the body of a Caucasian male was discovered with injuries. That was it.

BP is wondering if Lamoureux was a guest to the country and perhaps was residing on Paradise Island? We hear nothing. No one is saying anything. Was he robbed? Was he attacked? How was he really murdered?

Meanwhile police are asking anyone who can assist them in their investigation to please do so.

We report yinner decide!