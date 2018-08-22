POLICE IN GRAND BAHAMA ARE INVESTIGATING A BUILDING FIRE AND THE CHARRED REMAINS OF A BODY IN EIGHT MILE ROCK….



According to reports, on Wednesday 22nd August 2018, shortly after 1:00am, police from the Fire Department were called to a building fire in Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock, I-95 corner, where they met a single story wooden structure completely destroyed by fire.

Officers upon checking the burnt ruins discovered the remains of a body. Officers of the Central Detective Unit are also involved in this investigation.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Investigation into this matter is continuing.