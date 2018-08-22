Woman found dead near Rose Close off Hanna Road – Another man discovered floating at Potter’s Cay…

1
199

Police believe it may be the body of the senior Islyn Fowler who went missing earlier in the week

The Potter’s Cay Dock continues to have the drunkards and divers drown.

Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting that police can confirm that the body of an elderly female was discovered in a field on Rose Close off Hanna Road today.

Police suspect that the body may be that of Islyn Fowler who was reported missing on Monday. However, we await an official identification.

Also shortly after 9am, the body of a male was pulled from waters at Potters Cay Dock. Someone gat the dunkards insured and they are about to collect. ÀGAIN!

Foul play is not suspected at this time. Police say they will await an autopsy report to confirm the cause of death.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • F S

    The FNM has to bring back Capitol punishment or this country will never move forward. The mind set of the criminal murderous Pindling thinking uncle Tom house nigger has to be wiped off the face of the earth. These are evil cruel niggers who think drug dealing is the rightful way to earn a living; the Black Hilter Pundling programmed that into their minds. They are demons who dont deserve to be among us, we need to start executing them, send them back to Hell where Lynden Pindling is.