Man fatally shot in number house Friday…

POLICE INVESTIGATES COUNTRY’S 65th HOMICIDE VICTIM – Alvin Strachan



NASSAU – Police on the Island of New Providence are investigating a shooting incident, which has left a male dead and a female with injuries.

Now according to reports, shortly after 9:00am, Friday, 24th August, 2018, a male armed with a firearm entered a business establishment on East Street without any hood at a number’s house on Balfour Avenue and went into the restroom. A few minutes later he emerged from the restroom, approached a customer asked him a question, “what you say about my mah again?’ and shot him multiple times about the body before fleeing on foot.

Emergency Medical Service Personnel were called to the scene and attempted to revive the male victim, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead on scene.

