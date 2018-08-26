Employees at business on Grand Bahama robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning…

POLICE IN GRAND BAHAMA NEED YOUR ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING THE CULPRIT WHO ROBBED A BUSINESS ESTABLISHMENT ON CORAL ROAD.



Nassau – BP is reporting another robbery on the island of Grand Bahama.

Reports are that on Saturday 25th August 2018 shortly after 6:00am, a male and female employee of a business establishment, while entering their place of employment on Coral Road, were held up and robbed at gunpoint by a lone male armed with a firearm, who robbed them of a deposit bag containing a quantity of money. We believe once again this is a back-to-school robbery.

Police are appealing to the general public for anyone with any information to contact the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama at telephone numbers 350-3107 thru12, 911/919 or call your nearest police station.