Nassau – Bahamas Press is now getting the shocking news of the sudden passing of Marilyn Lightbourn-Strachan. The wife of former AMMC Chairman Courtney Strachan.

Marilyn was doing her morning swim at Goodman’s Bay when she bexame unresponsive.

The Strachans are strong members of St. AGNES Anglican Church. Marilyn is the sister of accountant Ishmael Lightbourn.

May her soul rest in peace.