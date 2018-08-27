Eleven Bahamians Receive Chinese Government Scholarships



NASSAU, The Bahamas – Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jack Thompson said, on August 22, 2018, that the 11 Bahamian students receiving scholarships from the Government of the People’s Republic of China for study in that country will pursue various programmes of study, from the Bachelors to the Doctoral levels.

“These students all are a shining example of high aspirations,” Mr. Thompson said, during the Ambassador Meeting and Reception held in their honour at the Chinese Embassy, on East Shirley Street. “I commend them, and their parents, guardians and others who have helped them in their quest for higher education.”

Among those present for the ceremony included Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China His Excellency Huang Qinguo and other Embassy Officials; Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Director General Sharon Brennen-Haylock; First Assistant Secretary and Head of the Honorary Consul Unit and Technical Assistance Division Meryl Deveaux, and other MFA staff; Deputy Permanent Secretary Bridgette Hepburn and Assistant Secretary Sophia Ingraham of the Ministry of Public Service; Acting Under Secretary, Human Resources and Examination & Assessment Division of the Ministry of Education Serethea Clarke; and parents and guardians.

After bringing greetings and best wishes on behalf of Minister the Hon. Darren Henfield, who was off island at that time, Mr. Thompson noted that The Bahamas and China have enjoyed Diplomatic Relations since May 1997. Since then, he added, the Government of China has graciously awarded Scholarships to a multitude of Bahamian students.

“The awarding of these scholarships, yet again, demonstrates that the bond between The Commonwealth of The Bahamas and the People’s Republic of China continues to be strengthened and fortified,” Mr. Thompson said.

He pointed out that, like previous award recipients, the recipients of this cycle will undertake studies in a range of disciplines from Accounting to Communication, Economics, international business management, finance, and marketing,

“In the process, they will also obtain a keen appreciation understanding of the culture, language and people of China,” Mr. Thompson said.

To the awardees, Mr. Thompson said that he was “truly delighted” that they had been afforded “this grand opportunity”.

“It is an opportunity not only to receive a tertiary education, but to be Ambassadors for The Bahamas while you are in China,” he said. “I encourage you to use that opportunity to share with the people of China the richness of our heritage, traditions and culture.

He went further to remind them the awardees that they were amongst the generation who would soon succeed to leadership positions in The Bahamas. He also challenged them take full advantage of the opportunity to learn all they could and strive “for excellence in all your endeavours.”

“Upon completion of your studies, you will not doubt play pivotal roles in the continuous development of beloved Bahamaland,” Mr. Thompson said.

He assured the awardees that the Ambassador and staff of The Bahamas Embassy in Beijing stand ready and willing to receive and assist them as they join their fellow Bahamians, who were currently studying in China.

“On behalf of the Government and people of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, I wish to express our sincerest gratitude to the Government of the People’s Republic of China for the technical assistance and cooperation that has been kindly extended to our nation over the past 21 years,” Mr. Thompson said. “Finally, I congratulate you, the scholarship recipients and your parents, and I wish you every success in your studies.”