Police investigating more armed robberies…

POLICE INVESTIGATES ARMED ROBBERIES



Nassau – Police on the island of New Providence are investigating two armed robberies which occurred Tuesday, 28th August, 2018.

In the first incident, according to reports, shortly after 9:00am, three men armed with knives, entered a home on Wild Tamarind Drive, held residents at bay and robbed them of a watch, tennis shoes and an assortment of tools before making good their escape.

In the second incident, according to reports, shortly after 9:00am, a male armed with a firearm, entered a business establishment on Ross Corner, held employees at bay and robbed the establishment of cash, before getting into a blue Honda vehicle and speeding away.

Investigations are ongoing.