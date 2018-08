Bimini – Bahamas Press is getting a report out of Bimini right now that a barge is on fire near the Bimini World Resorts dock.

Sources have confirmed that the barge with a huge crane onboard burst into a blaze minutes ago at the mega resort’s marina section. An individual is onboard and the condition of that person is still unknown.

This is the second fire is just months on the water. Recently the island’s mail boat caught fire at the Bimini dock.

We report yinner decide!