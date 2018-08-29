Homicide #66 in Kennedy Subdivision overnight…

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC’S HELP IN SOLVING COUNTRY’S LATEST HOMICIDE



Nassau – BP can report detectives on New Providence are investigating homicide #66, which unfolded last evening.

Investigators confirm a shooting incident on Tuesday, 28th August, 2018 has left an adult male dead.

According to reports, shortly after 11:00pm, the victim was sitting in his vehicle outside a bar in Kennedy Subdivision off Soldier Road, when he was approached by a group of men, one armed with a firearm, who opened fire on him, hitting him about the body, before making good their escape.

The victim was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

His identity is still not known at this time.

