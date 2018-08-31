Cabinet set to announce plans for the State Funeral of the country’s Chief Justice next Friday September 7th @ 11am…



Nassau – The Cabinet of the Bahamas is about to announce funeral plans for the late Chief Justice of the Bahamas Stephen Isaacs.

We can report the Cabinet has agreed to hold a State Funeral for the late Chief Justice, which will be held at Christ Church Cathedral at 11am. Public viewing of the Chief Justice will be on Thursday beginning at 1PM.

The CJ died just days after his order to be knighted was signed by Governor General Dame Marguerite.

Now we know next week will be a challenge for some as also being prepared for burial next week Friday at is the late Marilyn Strachan. She was a committed Woman of GOD who will cause persons from around the country to gather.

We at BP again express our deep sympathies to all the families as they lay their loved ones to rest at this time.

