Traffic chaos by design near Prince Charles Beatrice Avenue and Charles Saunders coming this Monday morning school opening!

Minnis Government to create a traffic nightmare in the day come Monday Morning for Eastern Residents – YOU JUST GATA LOVE THIS CREW!



PUBLIC NOTICE

The Ministry of Public Works/Bahamix, has scheduled Milling and Paving works for Beatrice Avenue from Prince Charles Drive to Charles Saunders Highway and will incorporate the Junction of Charles Saunders/Beatrice Ave into the works.

The works will begin September 3rd, 2018 for 8 working days or until completion during the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday Thru Friday.

Bahamix will implement a single carriage way closure on the South Bound Dual Lane and will convert the North Bound Dual Lane into a TWO WAY ROAD in order to accommodate the south bound traffic for the duration of the works.

ONLY RESIDENTS be will allowed to cross the paving site. All other Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and be aware of and acknowledge the posted traffic paving signs.

If you have any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us at telephone numbers (242) 361-3886 or (242) 341-3886.

Bahamix apologizes for any inconvenience caused.