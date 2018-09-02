BP is reporting two dead on Grand Bahama following a car accident….



FREEPORT – Traffic Officers in Grand Bahama are investigating a traffic accident that has left not one but two males dead.

Reports are that on Sunday 2nd September 2018, early in the morning shortly after 4am, police were called to Settlers Way and Frobisher Drive where a black Ford Escape vehicle with (6) six male passengers crashed into a utility pole.

The utility pole landed on a fence with down live wires. The occupants reportedly came out of the vehicle, two of them touching a fence that had connected to live electrical wire. Both males died at the scene.

Police are actively investigating this matter and are appealing to the general public, to adhere to the traffic laws, slow down especially when the roads are wet and to always buckup.

