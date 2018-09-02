Mama Africa gets top job at Gender and Family Affairs unit!



Nassau – The Bahamas Government has appointed former Senator Jacinta Higgs as the new Director for Women’s and Gender Affairs.

The decision comes after the Minnis Administration frustrated Gaynell Curry, who tendered her resignation as the director of the Department of Gender and Family Affairs in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development.

Higgs, who is also known by BP as MAMA AFRICA, we know will bring absolutely nothing to the table. She was recently overheard in the office threatening some staff, telling them something about mixing a bucket and a broom. Boy, this is something Bahamians have to go through.

We report yinner decide!