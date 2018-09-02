Will Duane Sands tell court the Cabinet Made his give Barbara Hanna the 1.8m Contract without approval of the PHA Board?

How much money did Barbara Hanna give Minister Duane Sands?



Nassau – Tomorrow in the Supreme Court of the Bahamas will be a very interesting Day. And not because school is back in session, but the fact that Barbara Hanna and Duane Sands are expected to return to the stand to tell us what they know about Frank Smith’s case.

Already the police confirmed that call logs to Smith’s phone were doctored. And, while Barbara Hanna said persons kept calling her to trap Frank Smith, the Minister of National Security told the court she kept calling him. Someone lied! The case resumes Monday morning.

We report yinner decide!