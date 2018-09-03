Sicko to learn his fate today in case where daddy molested his 9-year-old daughter!

Where is the long awaited MARCO ALERT to let us know who the pedophiles are?

Nassau – A 50-year-old man who molested his 9-year-old daughter is expected to know his fate in the court of JUSTICE Renae McKay

There will be another interesting case in courts today and we at BP will be deeply interested in.

It is the case, which involves the biological father of a child, a 50 year-old man, who is charged with having unlawful sexual intercourse with his 9-year-old daughter.

The incidents occurred while the child was in his care. Her mother was at work at the time of the incident.

The jury we know will be deliberating and the country should hear from them sometime this week if not today. The Hon. Justice Renae McKay, one of the country’s most decent legal minds [now functioning on the bench] is hearing the case. And we know justice shall be served in this matter.

