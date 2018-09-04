Students going to the Eva Hilton Primary School have no teachers?



Nassau – Bahamas Press is learning that the government is losing focus on education and just this week evidence of that fact came when one of the top primary schools in the country opened with insufficient educators in classrooms.

Readers should remember how, just this year, Remington Alexander Minnis brought pride to his Eva Hilton Primary School community after being celebrated as the first student from Eva Hilton to win the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year title.

Eva Hilton (formerly Oakes Field Primary School), which is known for its top students, recently underwent a four million dollar upgrade, all to have full classrooms without educators? What wutless-ness is this being done by the Minister for Education Jeffery Lloyd? And where is Belinda ‘Karuka’ Wilson these days on these issues?

Meanwhile, Minister Lloyd is going around like PM Minnis, insulting and treating the press as they try to get answers in this conundrum!

We report yinner decide!