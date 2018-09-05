Discussions of Viagra and Sex take priority in Clarence Russell’s Immigration meetings! What is DIS?

CLARENCE RUSSELL is a waste of time at Immigration



Nassau – Bahamas Press is getting reports of some serious problems over the leadership now from deep inside the Immigration Department.

Last week we warned of a serious breech of the security of the United States of America where Bolivians have used the Bahamas as a transshipment point to human traffic South American citizens into the US via the Port of Freeport. And this we now know is being done with the aided assistance of a sitting Cabinet Minister!

But what is worse is how BP is learning no leadership on the crisis is coming from the Director of Immigration Clarence Russell. Officers on Grand Bahama island have told BP that the Director is refusing to corporate with their demands to protect the Bahamas!

We also understand that, while in meetings, Russell has more fantasy discussions about Viagra and sex rather than setting clear guidelines in upholding the law and protecting the borders of the country! Clarence Russell must be removed as Director of Immigration!

We report yinner decide!