Duane Sands showed up to the court to discuss CONTRACTS!



Nassau – The case involving Frank Smith has adjourned again until tomorrow. Now we are not sure cause the courts suppose to be closed early for events to celebrate the life of the Chief Justice.

Minister Sands took the stand outlining his responsibilities as Minister. We know what they are already. He started to talk about contracts granted before his term as Minister: the usual line of talking about the previous administration.

As Sands went on we know such matters were not included in his written statement.

As the time approached to lunch Minister Sands was ask to leave the Court to return. Well we shall see where all this go. We got nowhere today.

We report yinner decide!