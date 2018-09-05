Gaming Board workers prepare for strike action….



Nassau – Bahamas Press is getting word out of the executive suite of the Gaming Board that a strike is imminent and that any day now workers could take action.

We are learning that staff is dangerously unhappy with conditions at the Board. Not just serious health conditions caused by mold in the building at Centreville House, which was known to be a problem for years, but additionally the Board still refuses to advance increments due to workers from January.

It should be noted that while line staff got their due increments, management’s have yet to even be considered as due. The board is withholding and no one knows why. But when strike actions begin they will know that we at BP warned the Chairman of the Gaming Board to do justice to the people!

We report yinner decide!