Duane Sands confirmed that he and Barbara Hanna had a friendship and confirmed she would be fairly treated on her application for a $1.8 Million contract!

Hanna son campaigned for free in Elizabeth for Duane Sands, court learned



Nassau – Dr. Duane Sands admitted under oath that he knew Barbara Hanna for several years. She called him often and gave him a donation for his campaign.

One of Barbara’s sons campaigned for him leading up the 2017 General election. He confirmed that Barbara called him frequently on his cell and at home.

Barbara told him that she was applying for renewal of her contract. Dr. Duane Sands told her she would be treated fairly. Dr. Duane Sands – in his own handwriting – noted that “Client” meets all the requirements.

When asked by QC Knight whose client was Barbara Hanna, Duane Sands’ whole countenance changed and he appeared at a loss for words. At that point, the Magistrate adjourned till Saturday at 10:00 am.

We report yinner decide!