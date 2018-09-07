Homicide victim #69 just won his attempted murder case…



NASSAU – We have more details now about that homicide in Fox Hill this morning. The incident unfolded in a double shooting where two men were shot with an AK47 and taken to hospital via private ambulance.

Homicide victim #69 is known by police and had just won his attempted murder case recently. BP has identified him as Lamount Johnson aka “Dopey”. He died after being shot with some 18 bullets from the war weapon.

According to reports, shortly after 9:00am, Friday, September 7, 2018, a group of men were sitting under a tree in front of a home on Dorsett Street when a dark colour Kia Sportage jeep drove up.

Passengers in this vehicle opened fire in the direction of the men, hitting two of them, before speeding away. The injured men were transported to hospital and, a short time later, Johnson succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, police are confirming that the man who was shot and killed on Tuesday, 4th September, 2018 is Shvnet Dormil, 60yrs, of Plantol Street.

Police are asking the public’s assistance with any information that can assist in these investigations.

We report yinner decide!