Mass of Thanksgiving for the Life of the Hon. Mr. Justice Stephen Isaacs



NASSAU, The Bahamas — There was a full church at the the Mass of Thanksgiving for the Life of the Honourable Mr. Justice Stephen Gerard Isaacs, Chief Justice of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The service was held at Christ Church Cathedral on September 7, 2018 and was widely attended by family, friends and many dignitaries including the Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling, Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis, Opposition Leader the Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C. and officials from all branches of government.

Officiating were the Venerable Keith Cartwright; the Most Reverend Drexel Gomez; the Very Reverend Harry Bain, and Deacon Bryton Ward.

