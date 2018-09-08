Man found dead in vehicle on Firetrail Road off Gladstone Road this afternoon…



Nassau – Police are investigating the circumstance surrounding the death of a male, whose body was found in a vehicle in a vehicle, Friday 7th September, 2018.

According to reports, shortly after 2:00pm, police were called to Firetrail Road off Gladstone Road, New Providence, where the lifeless body of a male was discovered.

Police foul play is not suspected at this time, however, in the past week this is the fifth person to have been discovered dead somewhere and police say they are investigating. AHHH WELL! Police will await an autopsy report, which they confirm the exact cause of death.