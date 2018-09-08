Police are investigating homicide # 70 this morning outside a club on Tonique Darling Highway…

Homicide count reaches 70 in two days and another man is killed in less than 24-hours!



New Providence – Police on the Island of New Providence are now investigating a stabbing incident, which has left an adult male dead and another male in serious condition in hospital.

Your Bahamas Press has identified the victim as 22-year-old Jeremi Petifere.

According to reports, shortly after 1:00am, Saturday, September 8, 2018, two men were at The Pressure Point Bar on Tonique-Williams Daring Highway [just nearby the Tonique Darling Hiaghway], when they were approached by a male armed with a knife, who stabbed them about the body, before running into a nearby residential area.

Emergency Medical Services Personnel were called to the scene to assist the victims. One of the men succumbed to his injuries on scene, while the second man was transported to hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Police tell us a 37-year -old male of Yellow Elder Gardens has been taken into police custody and is assisting with this investigation.

