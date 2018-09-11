Bahamian tech firm’s Managing Director found dead inside his home this afternoon…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is investigating the sudden death of a man who some say offered no signs of being suicidal.

Found dead inside his home on Atlantic Drive in the community of West Ridge this afternoon is the Managing Director at Spartan eTechnology Labs, Dominic Kikivarkis.

Police had initially reported his death as a suicide incident. However, after a closer examination of the scene, they are now reporting his death as a “Sudden Death Incident”. We at BP do not believe any Bahamian is capable of suicide even though some of us forget to take our medication.

Kikivarkis is a former student of the University of the West Indies at Cave Hill Barbados and St. Pauls College. He was a computer science and technology engineer who started his own business.

We have not investigated yet the incidents which led to his untimely demise but this afternoon we offer our prayers to his family in this most difficult time.

