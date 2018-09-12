Man set to be charged in the murder of Jeremy Petti-fere on Saturday past!

Police believe they have solved the country’s 70th homicide!



Nassau – Police are now confirming to Bahamas Press that today they will charge a 35-year- old male before the Magistrate Court at 12:00noon, in connection with the death of Jeremy Petti-Fere who was stabbed on 8th September, 2018, at the Pressure Point Bar on the Tonique Williams -Darling Highway last week.

Petti-fere ,22, was pronounced dead on the scene. Another male was also stabbed during the incident but was treated in hospital.

