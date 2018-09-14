Edison Sumner has tended his resignation Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation following serious legal allegations

Will Sumner also resign from the National Insurance Board? Or will PM Minnis protect him like the rest? Is he on the INVESTMENT COMMITTEE AT NIB WHERE BILLIONS ARE INVESTED IN PENSIONS!

September 14, 2018

Board of Directors

Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation

Nassau, Bahamas

Attention: Mike Maura, Jr. – Chairman

Re: Resignation as Chief Executive Officer I hereby tender my resignation as Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation with immediate effect.

Over the past five and a half years, I have worked selflessly and tirelessly to represent the interest of, and advocate on behalf of the BCCEC and its membership and the private sector at large, at the highest level of professionalism and efficiency, both nationally as well as regionally and internationally. We have had significant achievements and seen tremendous growth and development over the years and believe I am leaving the BCCEC in a much better state than when I assumed the role of CEO over five years ago.

Unfortunately, recent reports of a long-standing legacy issue have made it challenging for me to continue in my role as the CEO of this great organization. The BCCEC is too important an organization, and has to great a responsibility to be distracted or compromised by these matters. My decision to resign is in the best interest of the BCCEC as well as in the best interest of me and my family at this time.

Being the CEO of the BCCEC has been the job of my life that I have enjoyed immensely and I shall miss it, but life goes on. I wish to thank the Board of Directors, Staff and Membership for giving me the opportunity to work with you and to represent you over these years and I wish the BCCEC nothing but great success and continued growth and development.

I will continue to make myself available to the BCCEC if and when called upon to do so.

God Bless,

Edison L. Sumner

Director and CEO