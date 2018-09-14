Police MOST WANTED MAN for Inspector Blatch’s murder is Timothy Cole!

Nassau – Police is now telling BP that they are in search of Timothy Cole in connection with the murder of ADC Inspector Carlis Blatch on Wednesday afternoon.

Cole is known to police. Back in September 16th, 2013 he was wanted and later captured and found in possession of a loaded handgun.

Cole during that incident was on the top of the RBPF most wanted list. He is now on the run and is at large. And is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone seeing COLE should proceed with caution and call authorities right away!

