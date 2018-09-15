Is this how the guns are coming into the country to flood our streets with violence and crime?

Defence Force’s Harbour Patrol Unit Makes Arrest



Coral Harbour Base, 15 SEPT. ‘18 (RBDF) – Two American citizens are in Police custody after they were found in possession of suspected drugs and weapons by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Marines on Friday afternoon.

While on patrol shortly after 12:00 pm, Patrol craft P-115, coxswained by Leading Seaman William Burns conducted a routine boarding and search of a blue and white Contender in the area of Nassau Harbour east. Results of the search uncovered a small quantity of suspected marijuana onboard. Further search of the vessel also uncovered 2 pistols, 1 shotgun and a total of 262 rounds of ammunition. The male and female could not produce documentations for the the weapons and ammunition.

Both of the occupants were escorted to the RBDF Harbour Patrol facility and handed over to Police officials for further investigation.

Under command of Senior Lieutenant Andrew Bowe, the Defence Force Harbour Unit conducts harbour and beach patrols around Nassau, Paradise Island, and outlying cays. The Unit also provides water-side security for cruise ships in Nassau Harbour.

