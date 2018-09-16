Another arson attack at BPL this time Baillou Hill and Soldier Road!



Nassau – We have BREAKING NEWS happening right now where another fire has just erupted at the BPL.

This time the Fire Services have been called to the Blue Hill Road and Soldier Road plant. The fires keep happening and no one has seen anything.

CCTV don’t work at BPL anymore? We guess when all the generators have blown-up and all the stations are down, the whole island would have lost millions – and we will be in complete darkness on every matter – then we will know something has gone seriously wrong!

AHHH, WELL! It’s yinner people TIME!

We report yinner decide!