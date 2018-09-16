Jealously CANNNN DONE in the Ministry of Sports between the Minister and the WORLD TRACK QUEEN!



Nassau – Well the Minister of YOUTH SPORTS and Culture told the Queen of the Track Shaunae Miller-Uibo: I ain’t gat no time for you!

Miller-UBIO was therefore greeted on the weekend in a Red Carpet Event by former Minister of Youth Sports and Culture Michael Pintard AKA CRAZYBOY-O. The former Minister was kind and was considerate for the great rise of a new WORLD INDOOR SPORTS QUEEN!

Sources tell us there can only be ONE QUEEN AT A TIME! Now facing criticisms Minister Lanish Rolle says she will meet with Miller-UBIO this Monday.

WELL WAIT!