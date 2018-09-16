Two die on New Providence and a serious mishap on Grand Bahama injured several others over the weekend….



Nassau – A member of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force is currently assisting Police with investigations following a traffic accident earlier this morning in which two pedestrians succumbed to their injuries.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred on Marathon Road around 1:00 a.m. September 16. The person involved was an off-duty (Woman) Marine of the Royal Bahamas Defence driving a private vehicle at the time. The unfortunate incident resulted in a male and female pedestrian succumbing to their injuries.

It was also reported that the driver, who is assisting Police with their investigation, waited for paramedics and Police to arrive at the scene prior to being transported by ambulance to Princess Margaret Hospital for medical treatment.

The prayers and sincerest condolences of the Commander Defence Force, Officers and Marines are extended to the members of the bereaved family.

Meanwhile we have a clearer understanding with what happened to that major accident on Grand Bahama last night.

Traffic officers in Grand Bahama are still investigating that accident on Warren J. Lavarity Highway that occurred on Saturday 15th September 2018 shortly before 8pm.

The accident involved (4) vehicles including a church bus transporting parishioners. The driver of the bus and passengers sustained serious and slight injuries. The other vehicles and drivers received slight and serious injuries and were all transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital via EMS personnel. In this matter there were no recorded deaths.